Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,292 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in US Foods were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 173.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 104.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 728,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $20,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

US Foods stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.