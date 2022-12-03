Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,448 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.72.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

