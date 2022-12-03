Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,017 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

