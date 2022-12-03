Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,853 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

