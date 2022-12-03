Rhumbline Advisers Takes $7.49 Million Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $142.82.

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

