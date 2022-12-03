Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,935.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

