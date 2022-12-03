Robert W. Baird Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $66.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

