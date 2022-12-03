Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.74. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 38,940 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROIV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,733,053 shares of company stock valued at $27,151,614 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

