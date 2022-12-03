Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 292,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 139,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

