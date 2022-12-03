Royal Bank of Canada Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Okta by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

