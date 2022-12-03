Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.
NYSE:RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
