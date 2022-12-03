Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

NYSE:RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

