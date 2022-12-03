Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

