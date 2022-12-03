Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.