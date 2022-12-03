Royal Bank of Canada Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $28.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.
HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 703.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Huntsman by 486.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Further Reading
