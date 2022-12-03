Royal Bank of Canada Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $28.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 703.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Huntsman by 486.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

