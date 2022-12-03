RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.79

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.79 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

