Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.53

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.71. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,615 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $809.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 48.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

