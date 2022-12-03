Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.93.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.