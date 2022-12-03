Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.93.
Saia Price Performance
SAIA stock opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
