Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

NYSE:CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

