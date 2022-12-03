Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $193.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.27. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 17.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 221,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 57.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

