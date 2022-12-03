Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.