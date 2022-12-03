Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

