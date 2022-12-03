Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

