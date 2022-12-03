Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average is $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

