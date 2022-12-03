Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

