Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

