Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $195.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.