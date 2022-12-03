Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

