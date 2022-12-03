Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

