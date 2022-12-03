Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 172.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 98.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

