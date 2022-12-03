Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
