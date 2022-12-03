scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 254.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $7.05 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Insider Activity

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

