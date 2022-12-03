scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 254.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCPH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

