Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,163,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

