SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

SEAS stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

