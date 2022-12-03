SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

