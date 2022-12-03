SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.
SEI Investments Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
