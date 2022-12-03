Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 1,691,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after buying an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,423,000 after buying an additional 261,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.