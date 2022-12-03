Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $43.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. Semtech has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.