SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.7 %

S opened at $14.78 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

