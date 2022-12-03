Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 285.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.