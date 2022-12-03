Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Increases By 28.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,033,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 3,139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.