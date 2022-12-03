Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Decreases By 19.8%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 2,399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,616.0 days.

TNTFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of PostNL from €4.20 ($4.33) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. ING Group lowered PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

