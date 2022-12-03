Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Decreases By 21.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STAEF opened at $16.79 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

Further Reading

