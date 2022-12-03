Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rises By 20.0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,579,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,963.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 403 ($4.82) to GBX 343 ($4.10) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.60.

Trainline stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

