Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Grows By 17.0%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TBABF opened at $25.85 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

