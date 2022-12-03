Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Rises By 20.3%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Trading Down 0.6 %

WLDBF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

