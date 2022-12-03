Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Rises By 17.6%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,371.0 days.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of Winpak stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Winpak has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIPKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

