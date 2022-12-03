Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.