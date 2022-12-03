SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiTime were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

