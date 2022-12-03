Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $377.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

