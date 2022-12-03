Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

