Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $377.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.